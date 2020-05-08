OMAHA - Crude oil prices have been tumbling across the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Rose White, Public Affairs Director for Triple A says however state gas price averages have increased for less than a dozen states last week.
White says it was just enough to push the national average to $1.81.
"Today’s average is a penny more expensive than last week, 16 cents less than a month ago and $1.11 cheaper than last year at this time. As some states begin to re-open businesses, those states will likely see demand increase and that will likely push prices upward."
White says the U.S. gasoline demand remains low at six million barrels per day.
She says the Nebraska average is $1.61 a gallon and in Norfolk it’s $1.53.