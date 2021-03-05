As other states close prisons, Nebraska may build a big one

Nebraska State Prison
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials across the nation are closing prisons as crime rates drop and views about drug use change, but not in Nebraska, where the governor is pushing for a new $230 million prison to relieve overcrowding and house a steadily rising inmate population.

It’s not certain that lawmakers will support Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts’ plan to build a 1,512-bed maximum security prison, but the fact that the state is considering what would amount to a 37% increase in bed space runs counter to most states.

California, Missouri, Connecticut and others have announced plans to shutter prisons because of declining inmate numbers in their states.

