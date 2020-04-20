LINCOLN - Although the coronavirus is popping up at more food processing plants throughout Nebraska, including Tyson Foods in Madison, Governor Pete Ricketts said he wants to keep them open because they’re vital to the food supply chain.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Monday Ricketts said he has been working with Tyson Foods and other food processors in the state and will now have a call with them weekly.
"That call will be about sharing best practices and talking about what the food processors can do to do more outreach to people in their communities where English isn't their first language. We've got Shelly Schwedhelm on our team from UNMC to tour food processing facilities and give them tips and tricks on how they can improve their operations in regards to social distancing and help them slow the spread of the virus in our state."
Also during the press conference, Ricketts said he’s going to lift restrictions on elective surgeries starting May 4th, but hospitals must have 30 percent of beds, ICU beds, and ventilators available. That also includes vet clinics and dentist offices.
Ricketts said the state will be issuing a Health Alert Network Advisory that loosens the criteria on who can get tested for the coronavirus.