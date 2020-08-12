History Nebraska Posters
Photo Courtesy/History Nebraska

LINCOLN - History Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council are teaming up for a new statewide art project.

Marketing Director for History Nebraska Chris Goforth says they’re looking for ten artists to take part.

"To redesign, repurpose a historic poster with some of the different themes we're living through including COVID-19, economic hardships - of course we have the topics of equality, and racial injustice, and even voter participation has been a topic that we hear a lot about in the news as well."

Goforth says they hope the project will artistically record and increase reflection on 2020 as a year of history in the making.

Artists have until Monday to respond to the request for qualifications.

More information can be found at History.Nebraska.Gov/PosterProject.

