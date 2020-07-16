NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau is calling on all local artists in an effort to add a little more color to the downtown area.
Executive director Traci Jeffrey says a new initiative is underway to create murals that’ll be on display in the town's alleyways.
"This is a great way for people to park on the off streets and then while they're walking to their destination whether it's a retail store, a business, or a restaurant this is a great opportunity for them to check out the murals. Of course we want them to take that Instagramable photo while they're walking by those murals."
Kara Weander-Gaster is volunteering with the “Downtown Mural Project” and says there’s a lot of potential.
"I'm a believer that we should enjoy the art that is made by the people that live here because they are the people that are going to connect with us best as artists. By bringing local artists and local businesses together I really believe we are going to get a vision of the true future of Northeast Nebraska and Norfolk."
If any businesses from 1st to 7th Street on Norfolk Avenue are willing to host a mural or if any artist wants to contribute contact the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.