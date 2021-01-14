STANTON - A Stanton couple was arrested on felony drug charges Thursday morning.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the Sheriff’s Office went to a Stanton residence to serve an arrest warrant on 37-year-old Tanner Pinkston.
He was later found hiding in a bathroom of the residence and subsequent investigation located methamphetamine, marijuana and a large assortment of drug paraphernalia as well as two prohibited weapons.
Pinkston was arrested on the original warrant and additional charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person (Felon).
His wife, 37-year-old Adriana Pinkston was arrested on charges of obstructing a police officer, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.
Both are scheduled to appear in court next month.