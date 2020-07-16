Kolton Barnes
Courtesy/ Saunders County Sheriff's Office

MALMO, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have arrested the fiance of a woman found stabbed to death in the small eastern Nebraska community of Malmo.

The patrol says in a news release Thursday that 35-year-old Kolton Barnes was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and felony animal cruelty.

Authorities say 27-year-old Kayla Matulka's body was found Wednesday morning in her home in Malmo.

Investigators say a dog was also found dead in the home. Barnes was being held Thursday in the Saunders County Jail.

