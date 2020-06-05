NORFOLK - A disturbance in Norfolk Thursday resulted in an arrest.
According to Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller, officers were called to the 1400 block of Elm Avenue.
The victim had a harassment protection order against 38-year-old Crystal Eberhardt of Norfolk.
Eberhardt was disturbing the peace of the victim and neighbors but left before officers arrived.
Police located Eberhardt at 1201 South 13th Street and placed her under arrest for the protection order violation.
During the arrest, Eberhardt spit in the face of an officer, bit another officer, and resisted being placed into handcuffs. She continued to be uncooperative during transport and booking.
Eberhardt was booked into the Norfolk City Jail for violation of a harassment protection order, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, assault on an officer by bodily fluids, and 3rd degree assault on an officer.
She was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.