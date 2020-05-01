Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A man who robbed a gas station located at the corner of East Omaha Avenue and South 1st Street last Thursday has now been arrested.

According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, as investigators examined the surveillance video of the robbery, they were able to identify the make and model of the gun that was used.

Two days after the robbery, a gun matching the same make and model of the one used in the robbery, was reported stolen. The owner of the gun identified the suspect as 19-year-old Zachary Hansen.

A close acquaintance of Hansen was interviewed about the theft of the gun and the actually robbery. Hansen, who is currently in custody for unrelated crimes, was also interviewed.

At the conclusion of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Hansen for the charges of robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and theft.

He is currently being housed in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

