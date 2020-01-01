Armed man yelling 'kill me' fatally shot by Omaha officers

This image made from Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, video of an officer body camera provided by the Omaha Police Department shows a fatal exchange of gunfire with Terry Hudson. A man with a gray shirt seen under an officer's arms is Hudson. Police in Nebraska have fatally shot the suspect after the man approached officers with his gun raised and yelling “kill me." Officers then found a woman fatally shot inside the apartment where the domestic disturbance occurred that prompted the call to police. The date and time on the photo shows the UTC time.
(Omaha Police Department via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska have fatally shot a suspect after the man approached officers with his gun raised and yelling “kill me."

Officers then found a woman fatally shot inside the apartment where the domestic disturbance occurred that prompted the call to police. The shooting happened Tuesday night.

Police say three officers knocked on the apartment door and heard a woman screaming.

After officers kicked in the door, police say 57-year-old Terry Hudson emerged with a raised handgun. Two officers shot at Hudson, killing him.

Fifty-eight-year-old Dana Wells was found dead inside the apartment. Police believe Hudson shot her.

