NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Youth Leadership team is set to host its second annual “Start” Summit Friday.
Maddy Lingenfelter with the team says all Norfolk area youth grades 9 to 12 are encouraged to attend the free event.
Mike Hart, Director of Human Resources and Accreditation with Norfolk Public Schools says the keynote is Dr. Julia Garcia, a nationally renowned impact speaker.
"Everybody has a story and every story is unique and worth being told. Julia's message is that we don't look like our stories, because by looking at them you can't tell the things that people have experienced or encountered in their lives. She'll also encourage the students not to prejudge people and seek to understand where people are coming from and hear their stories."
Valeria Jimenez says they will also have a number of breakout sessions students can take part in.
She says some of the topics include embracing diversity, suicide awareness and prevention, social media, self-defense, and bullying.
The event is set for Friday from 9 to 3 at the Norfolk Middle School with doors opening at 8:30.