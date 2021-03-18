LINCOLN - Excessive speeding continues to be a problem and five statewide law enforcement agencies including Nebraska have teamed up to urge motorists to slow down.
The Arkansas State Police, Iowa State Patrol, Kansas Highway Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Nebraska State Patrol have joined forces.
Public Relations Director for the Nebraska State Patrol Cody Thomas says for them, excessive speeding is 100 mph speeds or higher.
"In the last year we've had a 70 percent increase over the previous five year average so it was a big increase compared to what we had seen in recent years. We asked the other states what they had seen as well and Iowa had over a 100 percent increase. Most of the other states were between a 65 to 85 percent increase."
Thomas says they want people to watch their speeds, especially as it gets nicer outside and there’s more cars on the road.
Along with watching your speed, he says you should also eliminate distractions, never drive impaired, and always buckle up.