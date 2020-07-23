Area libraries got creative amid pandemic

MADISON - Libraries part of the Madison County Library Association had to get creative during the coronavirus pandemic to make sure people could still check out books and kids had activities to work on.
During an annual report of the association at the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday Lori Porter, Director of the Madison Public Library said they’re all open now, but don’t allow kids in without a parent.
Porter said the past couple of months they did curbside pick-up of books.
"People checked out 600 books just in the month of June. We also did craft kits for the kids. For the summer reading program, we're doing packets for the program here in Madison. We put out 40 packets in a week. I think the other libraries are doing similar stuff."
Porter said Ancestry, an online genealogy service the libraries offer has been well received as over 500 people have used it so far.
She said they’re working on going out to different events this summer and trying to think of other ideas to get the kids involved without having them in the library.