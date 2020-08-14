NORFOLK - There are 190 active coronavirus cases in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department with 123 of those in Madison County.
As school resumes this week and next week, Emergency Response Coordinator Melanie Thompson says she thinks the schools around the area are doing a great job preparing for students amid the virus, but it’s been a learning curve.
Thompson says one of the things the district didn’t anticipate is the number of end of summer events that are happening.
"People are getting in the fairs, they're going to the events that got moved to the end of the summer and we are seeing a number of teachers and students now who are quarantined and they won't be able to start school this week or next week just because they've been exposed."
Thompson says of the four colored risk dials in the four counties, all of them are in the yellow or moderate level.
She encourages everyone to still wear a mask as it can really make a difference on transmission of the virus.