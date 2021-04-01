NORFOLK - Churches in and around Norfolk are gearing up for their Easter Sunday services including Northern Heights Baptist Church located just north of Norfolk off of Old Hadar Road.
Pastor David Martinez says they’ll have a Good Friday service Friday evening at 6:30. The Easter Sunday services will be at 8, 9:30, and 11 with a Spanish service at 2.
For those that attend in person, Martinez says you’re encouraged to practice social distancing.
"We use chairs and there will be good space between each one so people can be spaced out and feel comfortable. That's also why we have three services, so it's not as crowded."
Martinez says the English service at 11 and Spanish service at 2 will be streamed live on their Facebook page and website, NorthernHeightsBC.Com.