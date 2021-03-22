LINCOLN - It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week and you’re reminded to prepare for the spring storm season.
Jodie Fawl with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says having a plan for when bad weather strikes can help minimize the effects.
"We want all Nebraskans to take time to think about how they're prepared or if they're prepared for spring and summer weather. We have some devastating impacts from tornadoes and floods and we just want people to be safe."
Fawl says you should have a three-day supply of nonperishable food as well as a first aid kit.
She says if you do plan to travel make sure you’re aware of the weather conditions of wherever you’re at.
For more information go to NEMA.Nebraska.Gov.