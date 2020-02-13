Temps

below zero on the old analogue thermometer

 Farmers Almanac

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An arctic cold front that descended upon eastern Nebraska may have claimed an elderly victim.

Omaha police say officers found the body of an 80-year-old man a little before 5:40 a.m. Thursday in a street not far from an assisted living center where he lived.

Police say he was not dressed appropriately for the cold.

The National Weather Service says the wind chill had dropped to minus 26 degrees  at that time.

He's been identified as Robert Freymuller. Many schools, businesses and organizations remained closed or opened late because of the frigid air blast.

Tags

In other news

Execution transparency bill wins initial OK in Nebraska

Execution transparency bill wins initial OK in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill to ensure more transparency in the death penalty has won first-round approval from Nebraska lawmakers after prison officials blocked the view of public witnesses while carrying out an execution in 2018.

NPPD President, CEO stepping down

NPPD President, CEO stepping down

COLUMBUS - With a career of more than 40 years with Nebraska Public Power District, including the past nine as President and Chief Executive Officer, Pat Pope announced during Thursday’s Board of Directors meeting he plans to step down as President and CEO.

Arctic chill descends on much of Nebraska

Arctic chill descends on much of Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Schools, businesses and organizations are remaining closed or opening late Thursday morning because of the arctic cold front that's descended upon eastern Nebraska.