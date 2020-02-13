Arctic chill descends on much of Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Schools, businesses and organizations are remaining closed or opening late Thursday morning because of the arctic cold front that's descended upon eastern Nebraska.
The National Weather Service says temperatures will be about 10-20 degrees below average in the northern and central Plains.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero were expected in some spots. The extreme cold could keep the state in a deep chill Friday as well.
The weather service also warns of icy roadways and sidewalks because of the rapidly falling temperatures overnight. Surfaces that look wet may be icy.