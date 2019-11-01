NORFOLK - The Arc of Norfolk’s biggest fundraiser of the year is this weekend, Honey Sunday.
Executive Director Kayla Walnofer says all proceeds raised will stay local to ensure activities and support for children and adults with developmental disabilities, and their families, will continue in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska.
Walnofer says some people wonder, out of all the things they could sell, why honey?
She says they sell honey because a bee will labor its entire life and produce very little honey and at the Arc it takes many parents, siblings, and friends of people with developmental disabilities to work together to advocate for the support and services necessary.
Walnofer says one honey bear costs $5 or you can buy a case of 12 for $55.
You can buy the honey this Sunday at Hy-Vee East, Lou’s Thrifty Way, Sunset Plaza, or local churches.