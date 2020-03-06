The Arc of Norfolk logo
NORFOLK - You’re invited to do some walking at the Norfolk Family YMCA this weekend for a good cause.

The Arc of Norfolk is celebrating Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with a “Walk and Roll” Saturday morning.

Executive Director Kayla Walnofer says this event and others are great for their organization and Norfolk.

Walnofer says not all disabilities are visible and everyone has the right to live, work, learn, play, worship, and serve others in the community.

She says you also have an opportunity to win some prizes at the event.

It’s set for Saturday afternoon 1 to 2 at the Norfolk Family YMCA indoor track.

