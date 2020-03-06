Christofer Carstens
Photo Courtesy/myantelopecountynews.com

NELIGH, Neb. (AP) — An April 29 sentencing is scheduled for a northeast Nebraska man accused of injuring his 1-month-old daughter by shaking her.

Court records say Christofer Carstens pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in serious injury. A plea agreement says prosecutors will recommend no more than 20 years in prison for the 21-year-old.

The records say a doctor at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh has said the baby had suffered a skull fracture, broken ribs and other injuries.

The records also say Carstens, of Oakdale, told an investigator he’d shaken his daughter in frustration because she wouldn’t stop crying.  

