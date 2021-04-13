NORFOLK - April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, and a Norfolk physical therapist has some sobering facts.
Lee Hahn with ATI Physical Therapy is a facilitator for the Northeast Nebraska Parkinson’s Support Group and says the disease is the most common neurological movement disorder.
The symptoms of Parkinson’s disease vary from person to person and can include tremors, slowness of movement and rigidity, difficulty with balance, swallowing, chewing, and speaking, cognitive impairment.
Hahn works with patients at ATI Physical Therapy to help with the symptoms.
Jamie Jamison is a member of the group and has been living with Parkinson’s for 17 years.
"The thing that has helped me the most is when I was first diagnosed I was told to just keep doing what I do and I've done that. I'm probably not a very good poster boy for the Parkinson's exercises that they recommend, but I've always kept busy with projects around the house and doing what I can do and it's paid off big time for me."
Jamison says if you think you may have Parkinson’s visit your doctor as soon as you can.
The Northeast Nebraska Parkinson’s Support Group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.