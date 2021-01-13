NORFOLK - Young people from Kindergarten to age 25 are encouraged to participate in this year’s Youth Philanthropy Contest hosted by the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska.
Youth Contest Chair Callan Collins says the goal of the contest is to help students learn about giving back to their communities in a hands-on, meaningful way.
"They come up with an idea, submit an application, and if they are a winner they will receive up to $1,000 for funding. They will also be matched a mentor to help complete their project."
Collins says ten contest winners will have their projects funded
She says the deadline to submit your application and project is Friday February 5th.
This year’s Youth Philanthropy Contest will be completely virtual, and winners will be announced on Friday February 19th.
Applications can be found at PhilanthropyCouncilNE.Org.