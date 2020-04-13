City of Norfolk Tree Planting Initiative

NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk will be distributing 250 trees to the public for free.

Norfolk Tree Advisory Board Chairman Stan Staab says they recently received a Nebraska Emerald Ash Borer Recovery grant, which is a collaborative program of the Peter Kiewit Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation.

Staab says they’re taking applications now for distribution.

He says if you are interested in a tree from this program, applications are available on the City of Norfolk’s website.

Staab adds this distribution will help kick off the City’s newest initiative, “2020 in 2020”, which invites “everyone” to plant one tree in the hopes of planting 2,020 trees throughout the year.

The distribution will take place at Johansen Greenhouse from Saturday, April 25th through Thursday, April 30th 3 to 7 each night.

COVID exposes public health risk of immigration policies

