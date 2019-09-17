College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The annual grant program sponsored by the College World Series and NCAA is accepting applications through Oct. 1.

Since it began in 1973, the program has donated more than $4 million. Grants are primarily distributed to local sports organizations to support baseball and softball. A total of $77,600 was distributed among 10 organizations last year.

A CWS Omaha Inc. committee will review applications and submit recommendations to its board of directors for approval. All applicants will receive a response in January.

Additional grant funding is available this cycle for baseball and softball fields damaged by the 2019 spring flooding. Those organizations must apply through the traditional grant application but will be given special consideration.

The application can be filled out online at www.CWSOmaha.com

