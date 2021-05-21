LINCOLN - The number of motorized and non-motorized trails in Nebraska continues to grow every year with some of them thanks to the Recreational Trails Program.
The application process for that grant program is now open.
It reimburses communities, counties, or natural resources districts up to $250,000 or 80 percent of project costs for trail acquisition, development, renovation, and support facilities.
Recreational Trails Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Alex Duryea says there’s an over demand for the funding.
"We usually receive 10 to 20 applications per year with requests totaling millions of dollars, but unfortunately Nebraska usually only receives $1.2 million a year for this program. We typically fund three to four projects a year."
Applications for grants need to be submitted by September 3rd.
To apply visit NGPCGrants.OutdoorNebraska.Gov.