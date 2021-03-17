NORFOLK - A five generation, multi-state business headquartered in Norfolk has made a financial investment in the future of agriculture, in Northeast Community College and in the economy of the region.
Bob Dudley, owner and president, said many of APPEARA’s customers are ag-based.
“From implement dealerships, ethanol plants, fertilizer and seed dealers, etc., we service a lot of customers from the ag industry,” Dudley said. “So, anything that Northeast can do to perpetuate ag education is important to all of us here in Nebraska, and especially APPEARA when we rely so much on the ag industry.”
Dudley has announced that APPEARA will invest $25,000 in the Nexus project at Northeast, an update of ag facilities that includes a veterinary technology clinic and classroom building, a combined farm operations and large animal handling building, a feedlot and lagoon and other farm structures.
Dudley called Northeast an asset to the community and region.