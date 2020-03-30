O'NEILL - A positive COVID-19 case has been identified in Antelope County.
According to the North Central District Health Department, the individual and their family are in quarantine.
NCDHD has initiated contact investigations and have been rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
At this time, the community exposure times related to the case include:
- March 25th – Casey’s General Store in Neligh, NE at 12:00 PM – low risk
- March 25th – Clearwater Market between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM – low risk
- March 27th – Clearwater Market at 4:00 PM – low risk