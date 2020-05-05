LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State prisons officials say another staffer at Lincoln's Nebraska State Penitentiary has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the newest case in a news release Tuesday, marking the system's fifth confirmed case of the virus.
Department Director Scott Frakes says the staff member is isolating at home, and anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the last three days will be directed to self-quarantine until they are medically cleared to return to work.
The department says no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.