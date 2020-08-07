Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln
Courtesy of: Lincoln Journal Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Another state prisons worker has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release late Thursday that the staffer works at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. The department says the staffer is self-isolating at home.

The latest case brings the number of prison employees across the state to test positive for the virus to 48.

The department says it will notify those who work and live in the facility about the latest case.

In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.  

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Aug. 8, 2020

Norfolk Area Week in Review for Aug. 8, 2020

NORFOLK - From the Norfolk City Council approving new housing, to the Zone's Rock the Block event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday August 8, 2020.

Get ready to rock the park Saturday

Get ready to rock the park Saturday

NORFOLK - Kids in Northeast Nebraska can take part in one last blast of fun before the school year begins by attending Rock the Block this Saturday hosted by the Zone Afterschool Program.