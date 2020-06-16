Another Nebraska prison staffer tests positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State officials say another employee in Nebraska’s prison system has tested positive for COVID-19, and health officials in eastern Nebraska say a second child in the Omaha area has been diagnosed with a rare and serious inflammatory condition that’s linked to the new coronavirus.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said late Monday that the latest prison staffer to be infected works at the Omaha Correctional Center and is self-isolating at home.
The latest case brings the number of prison employee infected statewide to 20.
Meanwhile, the Douglas County Health Department announced Tuesday that a teenage boy was briefly hospitalized in late May with the inflammatory condition and tested positive for COVID-19.