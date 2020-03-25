LINCOLN - More updates are coming from the Nebraska Capitol in regards to the coronavirus outbreak.
During a press conference Wednesday Governor Pete Ricketts said Washington County will be in a directive health measure. Dodge, Saunders and Lancaster County are already in a DHM.
Ricketts said the Nebraska Apartment Association which represents 46,000 units in the state has announced that it’s going to suspend evictions due to non-payment of rent for the next 90 days.
"On top of that, I have signed an executive order that will waive a statute that requires the courts to hear these eviction cases within a certain period of time. The date for folks who are beings considered for eviction for non-payment will be pushed out past May 31st and could be extended further."
Ricketts said he also appreciates the legislature working together to pass the $83.6 million emergency funding package to help fight the outbreak.
Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer said everyone worked on single goal so resources would be available to the governor and state agencies.