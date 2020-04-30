O'NEILL - The North Central District Health Department was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Antelope County.
The case and their family are in quarantine. The case is due to work-related travel in Dawson County where a high incident of confirmed cases exists and community spread is present.
NCDHD has initiated contact investigations and have been rapidly assessing potential exposures. A limited number of close contacts that were around the case while they were symptomatic have been identified and are also in self-quarantine.
At this time, risk to the general public is low as the case and close contacts are following guidance and taking necessary precautions.