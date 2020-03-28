NORFOLK - Another positive COVID-19 case has been identified in Norfolk and the area is set to be put in a directive health measure.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the case is deemed to be community spread.
A man in his 70s, a resident of St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center, has contracted COVID-19.
After thorough interview and investigation, it is unclear as to how the resident became exposed.
St. Joseph’s enacted policies on March 10th to protect their residents and teammates from potential COVID exposure and spread, and has thus been observing visitor restrictions in the facility since that date.
Due to the health condition of the resident, two immediate family members were permitted into the facility. Both are quarantined in their homes according to health department recommendations.
St. Joseph’s residents and staff are being closely monitored, according to ELVPHD.
Rita Raffety, Administrator of St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center said the resident was immediately placed in droplet isolation and is being cared for within the facility by an assigned team.
Community spread cases spark the governor to order Directed Health Measures.
The measures, when announced, will go into effect for the entire ELVPHD district—Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison Counties.
More information on these measures will be announced Sunday.