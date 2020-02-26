OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say for the second time this week, a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 after being evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan will be transferred to an Omaha hospital.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center says the person had been monitored at Travis Air Force Base in California, but was being flown to Omaha on Tuesday night.
Hospital officials say the person is the spouse of one of 13 people already being monitored and treated at the Omaha hospital.
The addition will bring to 15 the number of people being monitored at the Omaha hospital.
Twelve are being monitored at the National Quarantine Unit. Two are being cared for at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. Two have tested negative for the virus and could be released from quarantine March 2.