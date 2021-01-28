NORFOLK - Norfolk Police have made another arrest in a drive-by shooting that occurred this past weekend.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, 20-year-old Carlos Jimenez of Norfolk was taken into custody on a Madison County arrest warrant in connection with this incident, which occurred in the 1300 block of Park Avenue.
The warrant charged Jimenez with conspiracy to commit robbery.
He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with a $50,000 bond.
Bauer says this remains a continuing and active investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.