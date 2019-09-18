NORFOLK - An anonymous donor has provided $100,000 to the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund to aid in rebuilding and relief efforts after the spring flooding In Northeast Nebraska.
The Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund has awarded the $100,000 in grants for projects in Norfolk, Battle Creek and Newman Grove, as well as funds going toward Bright Horizons and the Salvation Army of Norfolk.
The Nebraska Community Foundation also has two donor-advised funds set up for disaster relief, the Rebuild the Heartland Fund and the Bank of Nebraska Strong Fund.
The Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund is an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization.