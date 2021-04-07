NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk has received an anonymous donation for the Johnson Park Revitalization project.
During Monday’s city council meeting, City Administrator Andy Colvin said the half a million dollar donation is going through the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation.
"As part of that the City did need to comply with a number of terms and conditions as part of that, and we've reviewed that with our legal team. These are all items that we can comply with and we feel we can do very well. There is one representative in there that needs to be designated and I'll just note for the record that that would be Steve Rames."
Mayor Josh Moenning expressed gratitude for the donation saying it’s the latest in the line of partnerships formed to complete the project.