NORFOLK - If you have kids that are looking for something to do since a lot of events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus, look no further than the annual Stars, Strolls, and S’mores event.
Wildlife Educator with Northern Prairies Land Trust, Jamie Bachmann says the event is set to take place at Verges Park Wednesday evening at 7:30.
Bachmann says Ashley Brown, Director of the Elkhorn Valley Museum will talk about birds and the history of Verges Park.
After that presentation Bachmann says she’ll talk about monarch butterflies.
"Right now, the monarch's are moving north on their northerly migration from south central Mexico, so I'll talk about that and their host plant milkweed. We'll also try to do a social distancing activity to keep it fun and interactive."
To adhere to social distancing guidelines, she says the event is limited to the first 75 people.