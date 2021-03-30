LINCOLN - Grain bin safety is being highlighted this week during the fifth annual “Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week”.
Kurtis Harms with the Nebraska Corn Board says there are several hazards associated with grain bins including engulfment and entanglements.
Harms says there’s a wide variety of safety tips to follow like not going into a bin if it’s full of grain.
"If there is crusted grain we recommend farmers break it up from outside of the bin with a long pole. If a farm does need to go into a bin we always encourage a harness attached to a properly secured rope and stay near the outer walls of the bin if the grain should start to flow."
Harms says you should also have multiple people with you outside of the bin as they can help if you become trapped.
For more information visit StandUp4GrainSafety.Org.