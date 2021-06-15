NORFOLK - An annual fundraiser to raise money for the fight against breast cancer is set for this week.
Makala Williams with For the Girls in Norfolk says the theme for this year’s event is “Cheers to 10 year.”
Williams says For the Girls is a non-profit that has been raising money in Norfolk for ten years, raising over $1 million.
"Eighty percent of funds raised through this event stay locally to enhance area services and support for breast cancer patients and twenty percent of funds goes to the ongoing support of breast cancer research to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation."
It’s set for Wednesday 6 to 10 at the Norfolk Country Club.