NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council gave final approval to its fiscal year 2020-21 city budget at its meeting Tuesday night.
City Administrator Andy Colvin told council members this year’s budget performs well for the community and meets the City’s needs.
Colvin said in regards to sales taxes for Norfolk he was pleasantly surprised with totals reported.
"We have had very good growth of sale tax over the last few years, which is something we hope to continue even through the pandemic. April sales were our worst month that we were down, but it slowly came back out the following month, and then we were back up for our receipts through June and July sales. If those continue I think we are going to be in pretty good shape."
The property tax levy is 25 and a half cents per $100 of valuation, and Colvin added there is an increase in the City’s valuation by 11.06-percent.
"Just over $1.8 billion valuation total for the City of Norfolk. I think at least a significant portion of that - we've seen a lot of growth. I think we'll hopefully see that to continue to grow as we see some of these housing developments come online and other commercial developments and growth that we've seen."
The council voted to approve the budget on all three readings.