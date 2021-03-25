NORFOLK - If a pet gets lost, it can be easier to contact the owner if the pet has been microchipped.
A microchip day is being hosted by the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska Saturday where you can bring your pet in to get chipped and/or registered.
Manager Lisa Doescher says the chip is the size of a piece of rice that goes in-between the shoulder blades just underneath the skin.
Doescher says it holds a number.
"A lot of people think that it's a tracking device or when people scan it it has your information on it, but that's not true as all it does is hold a number. So if you don't register that chip it does no good which is kind of a misconception with a lot of people. They think once they microchip their animal that's all they need to do."
Doescher says its cost $25 to get the microchip inserted and $5 if a chip is already there, but it needs registered.
The event is set for Saturday from noon to 4 at the animal shelter.