OMAHA - Continued hot and dry weather across much of the Midwest has been supportive of soybean futures.
Market Analyst Darin Newsom says he sees an incredibly bullish situation developing in the soybean market.
"There's something brewing out there. Is it reduced production? Most likely. Is it increased demand? That's still a question mark, but for right now we have an incredibly bullish situation and one that continues to grow with each week and every day. We continue to see this commercial buying coming in and that should be enough to keep the market supported as well."
Newsom says commercial buying in soybeans is good.
He says from a technical point of view, his target on November soybeans is 9.25.
As for corn, Newsom says buying will continue based on the recent weather problems Iowa had and potential hurricanes that are threatening the U.S.