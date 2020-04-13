LINCOLN - With kids home and not at school and lots of parents without jobs, the amount of food insecure people and families in Nebraska is projected to increase.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Monday Scott Young with the Food Bank of Lincoln said Feeding America has anticipated a 45 percent increase in food insecure people during the next six months.
Young said Nebraska currently has 223,000 food insecure people.
"One of our big challenges right now in food insecurity in Nebraska is that resources are going down while the need is going up. The grocery stores where we pick up so much product, they're moving everything they have and then some. The food pipelines are starting to get a little bit awkward and are choking up a little bit in terms of demand across the country."
Young said food they order now takes four to six weeks to show up, so they are concerned about the coming months and how this summer may impact food insecurity in the state.
In regards to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also known as SNAP, Governor Pete Ricketts said the state is extending the recertification period six months for anyone needing to recertify in April or May.