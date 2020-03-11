NORFOLK - Coronavirus concerns are having an effect on blood donations.
Communications manager Samantha Pollard says the American Red Cross is urging healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood to help maintain a sufficient blood supply.
Pollard says the virus isn’t shutting down any blood drives, but rather the number of people going to those blood drives has decreased.
"We definitely need type O negative and O positive right now. O negative is our universal blood donor type so we always need that. That can be transfused into any patient regardless of the recipient's blood type so that's great especially for trauma situations. Then O positive is the most common blood type in the U.S."
Pollard adds individuals that have traveled to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea are asked to postpone from giving for 28 days.
To find a blood drive near you go to RedCrossBlood.org.