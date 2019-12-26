WASHINGTON D.C. - The Farm Workforce Modernization Act makes several changes to farm labor provisions, but comes up short from what farmers need, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Allison Crittenden congressional relations director says farmers need changes that will keep their future viable.
"Farmers need a wage methodology out of labor reform that allows them to compete against imports coming in from Central and South America where growers there can grow, ship and sell produce to be sold on America’s grocery shelves way below the cost that we can here in the U.S. The wage methodology that we are currently experiencing is putting farms out of business. So, what we need out of labor reform is a system that makes it affordable for farmers to stay in business.”
Crittenden says lawmakers need to hear from farmers and ranchers about what they need from any labor reform.
She adds continue to speak up, continue to advocate for changes, explain to them the need to have an affordable, usable guest worker program that’s accessible to all of agriculture, as well as address the issues facing the current workforce.