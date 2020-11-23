KANSAS CITY, MO - The American Farm Bureau Federation is staying busy right now and continuing to be involved in agriculture related talks in Washington.
Chief Economist John Newton tells News Talk WJAG during the virtual National Association of Farm Broadcasters Convention, trade has been good in some countries and not so good in others.
Newton said sales to Mexico are down by $1.4 billion and down $300 to Canada. They’re also down in Japan and South Korea.
He said the bright spot for trade right now is China.
"We're selling three billion more to China this year than we did last year. They're going to buy a record amount of corn this year from the U.S. They've also boughten a lot of pork and poultry products this year to beef up their animal proteins after African Swine Fever and now they're positioning themselves to reload on their grain and oil seed supplies like corn, wheat, and soybeans."
The American Farm Bureau has also been involved in stimulus talks in Washington.
Newton said the newest House of Representatives bill they’ve seen has a little bit less than what was included in earlier versions for agriculture.