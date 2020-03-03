OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Another one of the Americans who were exposed to a new virus on a Japanese cruise ship and were being monitored at an Omaha hospital has been released from quarantine.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center said Tuesday that another patient had been cleared to leave quarantine by testing negative for COVID-19 three times.
Earlier this week, four other people left quarantine at the Omaha hospital.
Ten more people who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier this month remain at the Omaha hospital.
One of those 10 developed more severe symptoms and was being treated in the hospital's Nebraska Biocontainment Unit Tuesday.