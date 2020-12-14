KANSAS CITY, MO - When cases of COVID-19 started increasing significantly in the United States, federal officials encouraged or required people to stop traveling, which made the ethanol industry come to a halt.
CEO of the American Coalition for Ethanol Brian Jennings said one of the good things to happen to the industry in 2020 was the adaptability to quickly make adjustments when the marketplace was forcing changes.
"We saw demand for fuel ethanol absolutely collapse over the course of March and April. Plants weren't caught flat footed as they were able to adjust quickly. Many of them were forced to shut down, but during that time period they figured out ways to supply industrial alcohol for a new marketplace."
Jennings said a lot of plants produced that high quality alcohol for hand sanitizer and distributed it to their local communities.
He said this isn’t going to be a very profitable year for ethanol producers, but there were moments of positive margin and folks are looking forward to demand recovery in 2021.